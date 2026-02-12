Rohit Pawar’s Restlessness Is Natural; We Will Wait for Probe In Ajit Pawar’s Death, Says Supriya Sule In Pune | File Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, spoke with the media on Thursday, where she spoke about her late cousin, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. While speaking on the issue, Sule said that completing the unfinished dreams of Ajit Pawar now remains the moral responsibility of the NCP and the Pawar family.

When asked about the NCP merger situation, Supriya Sule said, “Our family is going through a very difficult time. We are moving forward by supporting one another. Dada (Ajit Pawar) is no longer with us, so I do not wish to rake up old grievances. He was my brother. What transpired between us remains between us. It is now the moral responsibility of all of us to fulfil Dada’s unfinished dreams.”

On Rohit Pawar’s Restlessness & Sharad Pawar’s Health...

Speaking to the press, Supriya Sule said, “The Chief Minister has issued a statement. He has promised a detailed investigation. Rohit’s (Pawar) restlessness is natural. There are many questions for which we have no answers. What happened? How did it happen? Could we have saved him? These questions are haunting him, and he has expressed his distress. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a thorough probe into the matter. We shall wait for that inquiry.”

She also said, “When Respected Sharadchandraji Pawar Saheb was in the hospital, many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, and Omar Abdullah, called to enquire about his health. Everyone stood by the Pawar family during this period, and I heartfully thank them all,” she added. She also said his condition is now stable.

Shifting focus to policy, Sule commented on the farming sector, “We would all be happy if things improved for the farmers. However, the government has not clarified what India will actually gain from the recent trade deals. I request the Central Government to transparently tell the people the truth. While Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the government’s focus on AI, clarity is needed on trade.”

“While Dada was here, a massive Rs 500 crore project was initiated through the Krishi Vigyan Kendra for agriculture and agro-based industries. The ‘Krushik’ exhibition in Pune was a great success. That was Dada’s dream, and it must be followed up properly. It is the moral responsibility of all of us to complete his unfinished dreams,” Sule reiterated.

‘Ajit Dada would have announced the wedding’

When asked about the announcement of her daughter Revati’s marriage and rumours that Chief Minister Fadnavis mediated the match, she clarified, “In reality, discussions had been ongoing for several months. Revati and Sarang have known each other for a year. I am fortunate to have six brothers, and all of them have blessed this relationship.”

“I consider it my good fortune that this marriage was finalised while Dada was still with us. It is deeply unfortunate that Dada passed away on January 28th; otherwise, the entire family was set to announce the wedding on the 30th. My only solace is that this union was fixed with Dada’s blessings,” said Sule.