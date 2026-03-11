World-Renowned MasterChef Vikas Khanna Honoured With ‘Suryadatta National Award 2026’ For Outstanding Contribution To Global Hospitality And Culinary Arts

World-renowned chef Vikas Khanna being honoured with the ‘Suryadatta National Award’ for his outstanding contribution to the field of Global Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts. Seen in the photograph (from left): Principal Dr. Rasika Gumaste, Chef Vikas Khanna, Sushma Chordiya (Vice President, Suryadatta Group), and Jyotima Shrivastava. | Sourced

Pune: World-renowned chef Vikas Khanna, judge of the popular television show ‘MasterChef India Season 9’, who has inspired and enriched the lives of millions through the show, was honoured with the prestigious ‘Suryadatta National Award 2026’ by the Suryadatta Group of Institutes. The award was presented by Sushma Chordiya, Vice President of Suryadatta, who felicitated him with a special memento, a citation, a Puneri pagdi, the Suryadatta Gold Medal, and the traditional Suryadatta scarf. On the occasion, Principal Dr Rasika Gumaste and Jyotima Shrivastava were also present.

The award was presented in recognition of Chef Vikas Khanna’s outstanding work in the global hospitality and culinary arts sectors, as well as his significant contribution in promoting Indian culinary culture on the global stage. Known internationally as a celebrity chef, author and humanitarian, Khanna has proudly carried the tricolour of Indian gastronomy and hospitality across the world.

Expressing his gratitude, Chef Vikas Khanna said that receiving this award from Suryadatta is a recognition of his journey and the efforts he has put in over the years. He said,“Receiving this national award from a prestigious and service-oriented institution like Suryadatta gives me immense joy and satisfaction. For young students from Maharashtra and across the country who aspire to build a future in culinary arts and hospitality, receiving such an honour from Pune, the ‘Oxford of the East’, is truly a matter of pride.

The educational and social initiatives undertaken by Suryadatta for the holistic development of students, along with quality education, are highly commendable. Hotel management is not merely a career; it is a service. The way Suryadatta nurtures skill-based and value-based education among students, rather than merely awarding degrees, is truly appreciable. Institutions like these are essential for the bright future of our country.”

Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President of Suryadatta Education Foundation, said,“From the narrow lanes of Amritsar to Michelin-star restaurants in New York, Vikas Khanna’s journey is not limited to culinary excellence alone; it is an inspiring story of determination, perseverance and establishing the identity of Indian culture on the global stage.

By elevating the prestige of Indian culinary traditions on international platforms, he has set new benchmarks in the hospitality sector. Recognising his exceptional contribution, Suryadatta has honoured him appropriately. He has not only presented innovative and outstanding culinary creations to the world but has also brought global recognition and respect to the field of culinary arts.”

Sushma Chordiya also praised Vikas Khanna’s inspiring global journey. She said, “The success story of Chef Vikas Khanna is an inspiration for every young dreamer. With determination and dedication towards one’s craft, even a challenging journey from ‘Amritsar to America’ becomes possible. The global recognition he has brought to Indian cuisine is a perfect example and inspiration for our students pursuing hospitality management.”