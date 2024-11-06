Punit Balan Group’s Wrestler Sikander Shaikh Wins Rustam-e-Hind 2024, Fourth from Maharashtra to Lift Title |

Punit Balan Group (PBG) wrestler Sikander Shaikh has won the prestigious title ‘Rustam-e-Hind 2024’ in the competition held in Punjab. He became the fourth one from Maharashtra to lift the title. PBG congratulated Shaikh for his victory.

Shaikh won the Maharashtra Kesari title in 2023, becoming the 66th winner of the prestigious title. Pune-based PBG decided to support his career in wrestling, and a memorandum of understanding was signed between Shaikh and PBG in this regard. With the support provided by PBG, Shaikh has been winning various wrestling contests, and the ‘Rustam-e-Hind’ title is the latest among them.

Fourth pugilist from state to win title

The Rustam-e-Hind 2024 competition was held at Jandla in Rupnagar (Nangal) district. Many renowned pugilists took part in it, with Shaikh emerging as the winner. North Indian wrestlers have been dominating this competition, and previously only three wrestlers from Maharashtra—Harishchandra Birajdar, Amol Buchade, and Asab Ahmad—had lifted the title. Shaikh has now become the fourth wrestler from the state to win the prestigious competition.

Shaikh’s bouts with Roshan Kiralgad and Bagga Kohli were thrilling and spectacular. The award consists of a mace, a tractor, and cash.

Punit Balan (President, Punit Balan Group) said, “Sikander Shaikh is a talented wrestler. He has made Maharashtra proud across the country by winning the Rustam-e-Hind title. I am sure he will make India and Maharashtra proud by winning international competitions in the future. It is a matter of pleasure and pride that PBG has such talented players. We are inspired to support more such meritorious athletes after the success achieved by Shaikh.”