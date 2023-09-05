Puneshwar Temple Protest: PMC Officials Stage Protest Over Comments By Politicians | Facebook

A protest organized by the Puneshwar Reconstruction Committee, led by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, outside the Pune Municipal Corporation has ignited a controversy surrounding the encroachment issue of Puneshwar Mandir in Kasba Peth, Pune. The protest, held on Monday, took a contentious turn when personal criticisms were directed at Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and City Engineer Prashant Waghmare by the leaders.



During the demonstration, both MLA Nitesh Rane and MLA Mahesh Landge singled out and criticized the officials in question. This led to a strong response from officers and employees of the Pune Municipal Corporation, who staged a protest by tying black ribbons in solidarity.



City Engineer Prashant Waghmare, along with other officers and employees, actively participated in the counter-protest. Waghmare expressed his concerns regarding the language used against officials, stating, "We have been serving this city for many years, and Pune's progress did not happen overnight. While protests are legitimate, we must use appropriate language when discussing any person, whether they are officials or other employees."



Prashant Waghmare emphasized that the matter regarding the encroachment of Puneshwar temple is already under legal scrutiny. He urged for a more respectful dialogue in addressing the issue.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, from the Water Supply Department of PMC, added, "Using disrespectful language against PMC Commissioner and City Engineer is detrimental to every employee. Pune has become a livable city due to the dedicated service of PMC employees. Any action taken should follow the law and proper procedures."



Madhav Jagtap, of Encroachment Department, highlighted the complexity of the case, which has been pending for several years. “We are bound by law, the municipal corporation is being soft targeted. The case is pending for many years. Citizens have complained as well about the work carried out and a police van is deployed on the location for past five years. Construction has been carried out although a status quo of the Waqf Board is mandated,” he said. He mentioned that a meeting with the Police Commissioner had been scheduled to discuss the matter further.



Whereas, MLA Nitesh Rane during the protest on September 4 had said that encroachments on the premises of the Puneshwar temple were a long-standing issue. He questioned the municipal administration's actions during the construction of a four-story building on the temple's grounds.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)