Pune's Green Cover Wilted: City Loses 27,000 Trees In Three Years, Over 50% Axed In 2023 Alone |

Pune, known for its lush greenery, is grappling with a staggering environmental crisis. Estimates reveal that the city has lost 27,000 trees in the last three years, with over 50 percent falling victim to the axe in 2023 alone.

This alarming revelation has triggered widespread anger among Punekars, prompting the initiation of a fervent campaign against the civic body.

The campaign has now brought together concerned citizens who are determined to address the "ongoing slaughter of the green cover in the city."

Ameet Singh, who is leading the campaign, shared that nearly half a million trees over the past thirty years have been lost in Pune, in the name of "urbanisation."

Speaking to the Free Press Journal (FPJ), Singh shared data, "Around 27,000 incidents of tree felling occurred in the city over the last three years, with a staggering 14,000 trees cut in 2023 alone—a significantly distressing number. These figures do not even account for the losses recorded by the Reserved Forest Department (RFD), urging us all to question PMC about their actions."

Singh accused the civic administration of overlooking alternative solutions and criticised the lack of citizen involvement in decision-making. He revealed, "We filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, which prompted 'belated attempts' by PMC to engage with citizens, albeit on short notice."

When questioned about the reasons behind the relentless tree cutting, Singh pointed to PMC citing road widening and riverfront development projects. However, he stressed, "We firmly believe the civic body could explore solutions and alternatives instead of persistently clearing trees."

Despite alleged threats, including involvement from a purported "builder lobby," Singh remained resolute in his commitment to the cause. He declared, "I am not afraid of any threats, and I will continue to fight for the basic rights of Punekars—clean water, green cover, and clean air."

Cutting of heritage trees

Vijaya Suratkal, another member of the campaign, said, “we are aiming to garner support against the escalating incidents of tree felling. We noticed that trees are often being cut post-sunset or before sunrise, violating regulations and endangering the lives of animals and birds.”

Also, they are mainly cutting down heritage trees, which according to the law is prohibited, she added.

Regarding the campaign's popularity, she said, "In just a single day, we have secured over 1,400 signatures, reflecting the urgency and collective concern of Punekars."

