Pune's Bavdhan Shocker: Woman Marries Deceased Husband's Brother, Killed By Him Over Scrap Money Dispute

Bavdhan Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking yet unusual case in Pune’s Bavdhan area, a man killed his wife over a dispute about money earned from selling scrap. The man was formerly her brother-in-law, as the deceased married him after her first husband died. The incident happened near Hotel Kanzhi in Mahalunge on Friday night.

A 32-year-old woman has died in this case. Her 30-year-old husband has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police after a woman filed a complaint at the Bavdhan Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

The accused has been booked under BNS sections 103 (punishment for murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act for carrying a wooden stick and using it to assault.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Anil Vibhute, in charge of Bavdhan Police Station, said, “The incident was reported to us on Saturday morning. We have arrested the accused. He has been produced in front of the court, and police custody has been granted.”

According to police reports, the complainant woman claims that she saw the couple fighting in front of Kanzi Hotel in the Mhalunge area. The fight was ugly, making the woman intervene. However, the accused pushed her away roughly and even beat her with a stick.

Police said that during an argument, in anger, the husband abused his wife and beat her with a wooden stick on her head, neck and stomach, causing her to lose balance. Before the complainant could stop him, he hit the woman with a stone on the head as she was on the ground. The complainant ran away, and so did the husband.

The complainant reached out to the police, but when the police got to the spot on Saturday morning, the woman had died. Her husband was detained by the afternoon in a swift action taken by Bavdhan Police.

Upon arrest, the husband confessed to the murder. He said that he was her second husband, having married her after his brother died. He also told the police that she had three children from her first marriage, while the accused didn't have any kids. The couple earned their livelihood by collecting scrap and fishing. The couple lived in the Bebad Ohol village near Somatane Phata in Maval Tehsil.