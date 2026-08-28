Pune: Wild Animal Spotted Near Dhanori Road During Early Morning Walk |WATCH VIDEO |

Pune: An unexpected wildlife sighting surprised residents near the Aranyaeshwar Ganpati Mandir on the Dhanori Gaon–Dhanori–Charholi Road during the early hours of the morning.

A resident out for a walk with a friend spotted a wild animal quietly moving through the area. The animal initially appeared to be a fox, although its exact identity could not be confirmed. Some residents believe it may have been a golden jackal.

The sighting has drawn attention as the animal was spotted close to a populated urban area. However, local people said that similar animals have been seen in and around the Dhanori area on earlier occasions, suggesting that wildlife sightings in the outskirts are not entirely unusual.

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The animal was seen moving around the area before disappearing, and there were no reports of any confrontation or harm to people.

The sighting has once again highlighted the presence of wildlife in areas where urban development meets open spaces. Residents have been advised to maintain a safe distance from wild animals and avoid approaching or disturbing them if spotted.