 Pune: Widow Thrashed By Mother-In-Law For Wearing Jeans, Questions Her Character
A woman was brutally beaten up by her mother-in-law and relatives for wearing jeans in Taljai Colony in Padmavati area. A case has been registered against her mother-in-law and relatives in this regard. A 33-year-old woman has filed a complaint in this regard at the Sahakarnagar police station. A case has been registered against her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and relatives.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Pune: Widow Thrashed By Mother-In-Law For Wearing Jeans, Questions Her Character | Representational Image

Pune: A woman was brutally beaten up by her mother-in-law and relatives for wearing jeans in Taljai Colony in Padmavati area. A case has been registered against her mother-in-law and relatives in this regard. A 33-year-old woman has filed a complaint in this regard at the Sahakarnagar police station. According to her complaint, a case has been registered against her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and relatives. According to the police, the complainant has four children. Her husband died three years ago.

After the death of her husband, the woman earns her living by collecting garbage. On the evening of December 30, the woman wore jeans. The woman's daughter was there at that time. After some time, the mother-in-law came there. Seeing the daughter-in-law wearing jeans, the mother-in-law started abusing her and suspected her character because she was wearing jeans. Following this, she started beating her. While the beating was going on, the woman's elder daughter came there. Instead of mediating in the fight, she also beat her mother.

The woman fell to the ground due to the beating, and her hand was fractured during the assault. After receiving treatment at Sassoon Hospital, the woman complained to the police. The police registered a case against the woman's mother-in-law, her married daughter, and the woman.

