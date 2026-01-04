Pune: Widow Thrashed By Mother-In-Law For Wearing Jeans, Questions Her Character | Representational Image

Pune: A woman was brutally beaten up by her mother-in-law and relatives for wearing jeans in Taljai Colony in Padmavati area. A case has been registered against her mother-in-law and relatives in this regard. A 33-year-old woman has filed a complaint in this regard at the Sahakarnagar police station. According to her complaint, a case has been registered against her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and relatives. According to the police, the complainant has four children. Her husband died three years ago.

After the death of her husband, the woman earns her living by collecting garbage. On the evening of December 30, the woman wore jeans. The woman's daughter was there at that time. After some time, the mother-in-law came there. Seeing the daughter-in-law wearing jeans, the mother-in-law started abusing her and suspected her character because she was wearing jeans. Following this, she started beating her. While the beating was going on, the woman's elder daughter came there. Instead of mediating in the fight, she also beat her mother.

The woman fell to the ground due to the beating, and her hand was fractured during the assault. After receiving treatment at Sassoon Hospital, the woman complained to the police. The police registered a case against the woman's mother-in-law, her married daughter, and the woman.

Pistol-carrying Sarai arrested

The Crime Branch caught a country-made pistol-carrying Sarai in the Tilak Road area. A country-made pistol and three cartridges were seized from him. The arrested person has been identified as Purvesh alias Sarthak Dinesh Chavan (age 22, resident of Hirabagh, Shukrawar Peth).

In the backdrop of the municipal elections, a team of Unit Three of the Crime Branch was patrolling the Dandekar Pool area. At that time, police personnel Pandharinath Shinde and Tushar Kindre received information that Chavan was in possession of a country-made pistol and was staying in the Tilak Road area. After that, the police team laid a trap and caught Chavan. A country-made pistol, a magazine, and three cartridges were seized from him.