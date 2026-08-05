Pune VIDEO: Gold, Silver Ornaments & Cash Stolen From Flat In Pimple Saudagar; CCTV Cameras Sprayed With Paint | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A burglary has been reported from a residential apartment in Pimple Saudagar after unidentified thieves broke into a locked flat while its occupants were abroad. Gold, silver ornaments and cash were stolen from the house, police said.

The theft took place at Flat No. 207 on the second floor of Jhulelal Towers in Jhulelal Colony in Pimple Saudagar. According to preliminary information, the family had travelled overseas to visit relatives when the burglary occurred.

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Police said the burglars allegedly sprayed paint on the CCTV cameras installed on the floor before breaking into the flat. The incident came to light after the residents returned and found the house ransacked.

The theft has raised concerns among residents, as Pimple Saudagar is generally considered one of the safer residential localities in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune District in general. However, police pointed out that the housing complex is located on the outskirts of the locality, away from its densely populated residential areas. The area has defence land on one side, and the approach roads are relatively isolated.

Investigators suspect the accused may have known that the flat was unoccupied and could have acted on a tip-off. However, police said this is only one of the angles being investigated, and nothing has been confirmed so far.

The Sangvi Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area while continuing their investigation to identify the accused.