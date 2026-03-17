Pune VIDEO: Cab Driver Refuses To Give Money To Transgenders, Sparks Heated Clash Caught On Camera | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pune: A heated argument between a cab driver and a group of transgender persons in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Wakad area has gone viral. This has raised fresh concerns over frequent roadside disputes in the area.

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The incident took place around 5 pm on Monday at Kaspate Chowk on the busy Wakad–Bhosari BRTS road. The stretch connects to the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass and Hinjawadi and sees heavy daily traffic.

According to available details, the dispute began after the cab driver refused to give money. He was waiting at the signal on the road leading to Hinjawadi and the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. Local commuters said transgender persons often approach vehicles at the chowk asking for money, and arguments sometimes break out when people refuse.

In this case, one transgender person allegedly made disrespectful remarks after the money refusal. This led to a verbal altercation with the driver, whose cab bears registration number MH 14 KG 6775. Soon, others joined in, and both sides were seen hurling abuses and issuing threats in the viral video.

Passengers were present in the cab during the incident. The situation remained tense for a few minutes before both sides dispersed.

No injuries were reported. However, the video has sparked concern among regular commuters, who say such incidents are becoming frequent at major junctions across Pune district.

Citizens have called for better monitoring and preventive action to avoid such confrontations in busy traffic areas.