Pune: Vasant More Contemplates Lok Sabha Run, Seeks Maratha Community Support In Meeting

Political heat is intensifying across all four Lok Sabha constituencies in Pune district. Baramati is poised for the Pawar vs Pawar battle, while Shivaji Adhalrao Patil will challenge Dr Amol Kolhe in Shirur.

Simultaneously, the BJP has put forward Muralidhar Mohol as its candidate in Pune, setting the stage for a showdown with Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar.

Amid these developments, attention is focused on Vasant More, a former MNS member, whose actions could hold significant consequences. More, who recently met with Sharad Pawar, attended a Maratha community meeting on Tuesday night. During the event, he voiced his aspirations to secure support from the Maratha community in his quest to become an MP from Pune.

While he has yet to declare his stance officially, he has announced his decision to contest the Pune Lok Sabha elections and has begun seeking support for his candidacy.

Maratha community meeting in Pune

More recently attended a Maratha community meeting in Pune on Tuesday, where discussions centered around the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His participation in the meeting has introduced a significant twist to the Pune Lok Sabha race.

At the gathering organised by Sakal Maratha Samaj, More emphasised the importance of unity among the Maratha community and the underprivileged to secure victory in the Pune constituency. He asserted his commitment to represent Pune fully, aiming to garner support from all sections of society.

Moreover, More highlighted his intention to contest the elections to counterbalance the political landscape, where the BJP currently holds sway with support from multiple factions, including the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Vasant More is likely to meet Manoj Jarange on April 7 to further discuss his candidacy and campaign strategy.

Earlier this month, Vasant More penned a brief note to Raj Thackeray resigning from its membership and all other posts, while drawing attention to "the dirty politics" against him by certain senior office-bearers in Pune.