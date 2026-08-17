Pune University Faces Scam Allegations Over CCTV, Electrical Purchases

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: Allegations of financial irregularities in the purchase of electrical equipment, CCTV cameras and fibre-optic cable-related works at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have surfaced through an anonymous letter sent to select members of the university’s Management Council.

The letter reportedly makes several allegations against the university’s Information Technology Manager, including alleged irregularities in CCTV procurement, fibre-optic cable repairs and dealings with contractors. It also alleges that some contractors provided benefits to the concerned official in the form of foreign and domestic trips, payment of fees for courses at overseas universities and gifts.

The letter claims that several CCTV cameras installed across the university campus are currently non-functional, including cameras installed near statues of prominent personalities. It alleges that, in collusion with a contractor, old cameras were shown as having been replaced with new ones.

Serious allegations have also been levelled regarding a fibre-optic cable repair project. According to the letter, a technical committee was allegedly misled during the execution of the project. It claims that trenches were dug at several locations and cables were buried without proper connectivity, while in some places old cables were allegedly reburied. The letter further alleges that some trenches were dug without any cable being laid.

The complainant has alleged that the project was undertaken despite there being no genuine requirement, allegedly with the objective of benefiting financially from the work. It also claims that internet and network connectivity across parts of the university campus remains poor despite the project.

The anonymous letter further alleges discrepancies in the length, type and specifications of the fibre-optic cable, along with differences between its procurement cost and prevailing market prices, resulting in substantial financial loss to the university.

The letter was reportedly also forwarded to senior university officials. However, as it was anonymous, the administration had initially not acted on the allegations.

University authorities have now indicated that the contents of the letter will be examined and appropriate action will be taken if the allegations are found to have merit.

Dr Prafulla Pawar, Acting Registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University, said, “The contents of the anonymous letter will be examined and appropriate action will be taken.”