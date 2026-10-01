Pune: Two Shirur Police Constables Face ACB Action In Separate Bribery Cases On Same Day | Representative Image

Pune: Two police head constables attached to Shirur Police Station faced separate Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) actions on Wednesday, Sept 30, over alleged bribe demands linked to avoiding arrest in criminal cases. In the first case, Police Head Constable Shivaji Jotiram Bankar was allegedly caught accepting ₹11,000 outside the old Shirur Police Station.

In the second case, Police Head Constable Satish Natharao Mundhe allegedly accepted ₹95,000 at the police outpost under the Shirur Police Station before fleeing with the money after sensing the presence of the ACB team. Both officers were investigating separate cases registered at Shirur Police Station. The ACB action followed complaints from people involved in those cases.

Bankar caught accepting ₹11,000

Bankar, 44, was investigating a case registered on Aug 19 against a complainant and his parents. According to the ACB, Bankar allegedly demanded ₹15,000 to help the complainant and his parents avoid arrest and receive a legal notice instead.

The complainant had already paid ₹5,000. Bankar then contacted him on Sept 29 and asked him to bring the remaining amount. The complainant approached the Pune ACB the same day. During verification, the ACB alleged that Bankar acknowledged receiving ₹4,000 and demanded the remaining ₹11,000.

The ACB laid a trap on Sept 30. Bankar was allegedly caught accepting ₹11,000 from the complainant on the roadside outside the old Shirur Police Station around 9.30 pm. The ACB took him into custody at 9.33 pm, according to its document. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is being registered against him.

Mundhe flees with ₹95,000

In the second case, Mundhe, 45, allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from a complainant and his family to prevent their arrest and help them in a criminal case registered against them at Shirur Police Station. Mundhe was investigating the case.

The amount was later negotiated down to ₹95,000. The complainant approached the Pune ACB on Sept 30. During verification, Mundhe allegedly called him to the Takali Haji police outpost under Shirur Police Station.

The ACB laid a trap at the outpost, where Mundhe allegedly accepted ₹95,000 from the complainant. However, he allegedly realised that the ACB team was nearby and fled with the money under the cover of darkness.

The ACB has initiated the process of registering a case against Mundhe under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mundhe was not arrested during the trap, according to the ACB document.

ACB operations conducted under senior officers' supervision

The two operations were conducted under the supervision of Pune ACB Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande and Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Patil. Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Walke was the trap officer in both cases.

The ACB has urged citizens to report bribe demands by public servants. Complaints can be made through its toll-free number, 1064, or its Pune office.