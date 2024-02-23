Pune: THESE 10 Stations From District To Get Uplift Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme | Twitter

Enhancing Passenger Experience and Infrastructure at 36 Railway Stations over Central Railway, including 10 Railway Stations in Pune Division under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, has been selected to upgrade essential facilities and amenities. The modernization efforts encompass features such as lighting, waiting rooms, and artwork.

The redevelopment initiative for railway stations in Pune Division of Central Railway includes transformation plans for Dehu Road, Chinchwad, Hadapsar, Uruli, Kedgaon, Baramati, Lonand, Wathar, Karad, and Sangli.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone on 26th

On February 26, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the Foundation Stone for station upgrading across the country. During the event, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate 1500 Road Over Bridges (ROB) and Road Under Bridges (RUB) and lay the Foundation Stone for the transformation of 554 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a project value exceeding ₹2274 crore.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a visionary initiative by the Prime Minister, aims to revitalize and upgrade 1309 railway stations nationwide, transforming them into world-class terminals with modern amenities. The goal is to breathe new life into travel hubs and enhance the overall passenger experience, ensuring comfort and convenience for even the common railway passenger.

Envisioning continuous development, the Amrit Bharat Station scheme is designed with a long-term vision for station upgrades.

Indian Railways have identified 1309 stations across the country for upgradation and modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

In this year's budget, Maharashtra has received a record allocation of ₹15554 Cr, with plans to develop 56 stations as world-class railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Among the 56 stations in Maharashtra, 36 are located on Central Railway, including 10 stations from Pune Division. These stations are set to undergo a significant transformation and redevelopment process.