Pune: Techie Arrested For Links With Pakistani Spy Network

A software engineer has been apprehended in Pune on June 29 by the Odisha task force for his alleged involvement in a network of Pakistani spies. The accused, identified as Abhijeet Sanjay Janbure, was taken to Bhuvneshwar after the court granted transit remand.

Janbure, originally from Vihe village in Patana Tehsil, Satara district, Maharashtra, works as a software engineer in Pune for Cheg, an American software company. Investigations revealed that he had been in contact with Pakistani spies since 2018.

Accused had financial motives yet cops are not convinced

According to reliable sources, the accused had financial motives for his association with the Pakistani spies, although this might not be the sole reason. Further investigation is expected to uncover additional motives.

The accused maintained communication with the Pakistani spies through Facebook Messenger since 2018. One of the individuals he interacted with was Sayyad Danish Ali Naqvi, a Pakistani citizen residing in Khanki, Faislabad. It was at Abhijeet's suggestion that Danish started working as a freelancer for Cheg. The accused shared his user ID and password with Danish, and his salary was regularly credited to the accused's bank account.

Accused's Whatsapp chat revealed chat history with 7 Pakistani and 10 Nigerian nationals

At a later point, Danish introduced Abhijeet to his friend Khurm Abdul Hamid, a spy officer in the Pakistani Army who possesses an extensive network in India. Following Khurm's instructions, Abhijeet transferred money to several PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) as directed by Khurm. The accused's WhatsApp chat history revealed his contact with at least seven Pakistani citizens and ten Nigerian citizens.

Additionally, the accused was found to be involved in an OTP sale and a share trading scam. He graduated from Sardar Vallabhai Patel University in Anand, Gujarat.