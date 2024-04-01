 Pune: State Excise Raids Illegal Liquor Units Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
Pune: State Excise Raids Illegal Liquor Units Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Three offences were registered under the Liquor (Prohibition) Act and goods worth ₹1,44,000 were seized.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Pune: State Excise Raids Illegal Liquor Units Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls | Representative Picture

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the State Excise Department's Pune Divisional flying squad conducted raids at three locations involved in illegal country liquor production unit in Sinhagad, Kasurde, Shirgaon, and Ambi in Maval taluka.

During the operation, 105 liters of prepared country liquor and 3,600 liters of chemicals and other materials used in liquor production were seized. The State Excise Department announced its commitment to continuing similar actions against illegal liquor businesses.

The operation involved the participation of secondary inspectors AB Patil, VM Mane, Constable PT Kadam, SS Pondhe, AR Thorat, SC Bhat, RT Taralkar, and UR Vare. The investigation of the crime is being conducted by the Divisional Flying Squad of the State Excise Sub-Inspector VM Mane and Second Inspector AB Patil.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) in March announced the dates for Lok Sabha elections. Elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19, and results will be announced on June 4.

