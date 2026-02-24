 Pune Spa Raid Turns Fatal; Manager Injured, Woman Dies
In Pune’s Viman Nagar, a woman died and a spa manager was injured after allegedly jumping from a first-floor window during a police raid on suspicion of a prostitution racket. Police rescued four girls, found customers in separate rooms, and registered a case against the spa operator under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
Pune Spa Raid Turns Fatal; Manager Injured, Woman Dies | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Pune: A woman died and a spa centre manager in Viman Nagar area of Pune was injured after they allegedly jumped out of a window of the facility when police conducted a raid on suspicion of a prostitution racket on Monday, an officer said.

"Police found some girls and customers in separate rooms. When police entered one of the rooms, they found two women with a manager of the spa. Seeing the police, one of the women and the manager jumped out of the first floor window. While she died, the manager sustained injuries," said a police officer.

He added that police rescued four girls and registered a case against the spa operator under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

