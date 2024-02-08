Pune: Business Analyst Pratik Jain's Book On Cyber Laws Earns Wide Acclaim |

Pune-based business analyst Pratik Jain's book, "Cyber Laws: Embracing Digital Transformation With Safety," has become a sensation. The book debuted at the 21st Pune Book Fair last October, attracting significant attention. Moreover, numerous educational institutions have embraced the book, incorporating it into their libraries and recommended course lists.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Jain, who did his schooling at St Vincent's High School, BE Computers at Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), and MS Business & Information Systems at New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), USA, elaborated on his book's exploration of cyber laws within the dynamic landscape of cyberspace, particularly focussing on cloud infrastructure. "I've covered various aspects, including the legal framework, data security, compliance, aiming to offer valuable insights into cloud security for achieving digital transformation securely," he remarked.

Jain expressed his excitement at the overwhelming response to his book. "It's available globally online and has garnered positive feedback from users. Industry experts have publicly acknowledged its significance and provided favourable technical reviews," he shared, adding, "The Pune Book Fair provided me an enriching platform to discuss cyber laws and cloud security, fostering meaningful dialogues with diverse audiences."

Educational institutions like Lokmanya Tilak Law College, PVG's College of Engineering and Technology, G K Pate (Wani) Institute of Management, and Seth Dagaduram Katariya High School have actively adopted the book, integrating it into their curriculum and libraries, the 33-year-old said. "Over 200 students at Katariya High School benefit from the book for computer science education," he added.

Looking ahead, Jain is committed to advancing digital transformation efforts. "I aim to explore new avenues for knowledge dissemination, collaborate on industry initiatives, and contribute to field advancements," he stated. His ultimate goal is to educate the public about cyber threats prevalent in society due to the widespread adoption of cloud-based systems and applications.