Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal Bids Farewell to Ganesha with Gaiety in Ornate Golden Mayur Pankh Ratha |

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal bid a grand farewell to aboard the golden Mayur Pankh Ratha, beautifully decorated with roses and other flowers, and illuminated with electric lights. The procession featured the rhythmic beats of drums and traditional mardani khel, weapon-based martial arts. Thousands of devotees gathered for the event.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, performed the puja before the immersion procession began at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal.

At 8:30am, the idol of Ganesha was placed on the Mayur Pankh Ratha and proceeded towards Lokmanya Tilak Statue in Bappa Mahatma Phule Mandai. In keeping with tradition, the procession commenced by garlanding the Tilak statue and the five revered Ganeshas from the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust.

No bullocks to ratha this year

This year, due to concerns about the welfare of bullocks used for pulling the traditional ratha, Punit Balan, the chief of the festival and trustee, opted for an independent chariot for the first time in 132 years.

The eye-catching chariot was driven by Balan himself. The procession officially began at 3:15am, with the idol of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari leading the way. The event featured spectacular mardani khel demonstrations and drum performances by the Samarth, Shivamudra, and Shriram Pathak teams, which enhanced the festive atmosphere.

Upon reaching Tilak Chowk at 7:30am, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma performed the aarti for Bappa. The immersion of the idol was completed with great devotion around 8:30am.

Punit Balan, Trustee and Head of Celebrations for the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust, expressed his gratitude, saying, "This year's immersion procession was celebrated with the same gaiety and enthusiasm as always. With the support of the police administration, we were able to complete the procession on Lakshmi Street in minimal time. We extend heartfelt thanks to the police administration, municipal officials, board members, and all the festival workers for their contributions!"