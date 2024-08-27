 Pune Shocker! Young Woman Brutally Murdered; Head and Limbs Cut Off and Thrown in River
Aakash Singh
Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
A gruesome murder case has come to light in Pune, where an unidentified woman was brutally murdered and her body dismembered. The remains were discovered by police in the riverbed of Kharadi. The victim, estimated to be between 18 to 30 years old, had her head, arms, and legs severed and discarded. A case has been registered against an unknown assailant at the Chandannagar police station.

Further details reveal that construction work is ongoing in the Kharadi area. It was reported that a woman's dismembered body was found in the nearby riverbed. Upon investigation by the police, the horrific nature of the crime was uncovered. The identity of the victim remains unknown.

The assailant, with the intent to kill and destroy evidence, severed the victim's head, torso, both arms from the shoulders, and both legs from the ankles using a sharp weapon before dumping the body in the Mula-Mutha river basin. The police have registered a murder case at Chandannagar police station and are continuing their investigation.

