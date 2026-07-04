Pune Shocker! Worker Dies After Colleague Inserts Compressor Pipe Into Rectum At Pune Company | Crime (Representative Image)

Pune: A 42-year-old worker died after a colleague allegedly inserted a high-pressure compressor pipe into his rectum during a night shift at an industrial unit in Pune district's Sanaswadi area. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 30, and a case has been registered at Shikrapur Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force).

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Sulendra Yadav (42), a native of Gaya in Bihar. The accused has been identified as Bikikumar Bhailal Saroj.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 am at Western India Forge Pvt. Ltd. in Sanaswadi. Based on a complaint lodged by Santoshkumar Kishore Yadav (32), the victim's brother-in-law, the accused allegedly inserted a high-pressure compressor pipe into Naresh's rectum, causing compressed air to enter his body.

Police said Naresh's condition deteriorated immediately after the incident, and he collapsed at the workplace. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to severe internal injuries during treatment.

Following the complaint, Shikrapur Police registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation.

The incident has also raised questions about workplace safety and supervision at industrial units. Police are examining whether there was any negligence or violation of safety norms by the company management.

Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Karande, who is investigating the case, said the exact motive behind the accused's alleged act is being probed.

"We are conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the reason behind the incident. We are also verifying whether there was any negligence or violation of safety rules by the company management. If any lapses are found, appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible," Karande said.