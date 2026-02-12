 Pune Shocker: Drunk Son Sets 61-Year-Old Father On Fire In Parvati
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: Drunk Son Sets 61-Year-Old Father On Fire In Parvati

Pune Shocker: Drunk Son Sets 61-Year-Old Father On Fire In Parvati

Rajendra Sahane, Senior Police Inspector of Parvati Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the father and son were working together. The incident occurred due to a dispute between them

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: Drunk Son Sets 61-Year-Old Father On Fire In Parvati | Representative Image

A shocking incident came to light from Pune's Parvati jurisdiction, where a 61-year-old father lost his life after his 27-year-old son allegedly set him on fire by pouring petrol on him under the influence of alcohol and in anger, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on February 7, around 5.30 pm, when the father and son arrived home after work. Regarding the matter, Parvati Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused son.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Uddhav Bhalerao (61), a resident of the Dandekar Bridge area on Sinhagad Road.

Read Also
'Hunted For His Identity': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Xenophobia After Bengali Worker's...
article-image

According to the police, the accused son, Sagar Bhalerao, was addicted to alcohol and frequently created disturbances at home after consuming alcohol. Sagar allegedly abused his father. When Ravindra tried to stop him, Sagar became aggressive and turned violent.

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Namibia Toss Update: India Batting First In T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium
India Vs Namibia Toss Update: India Batting First In T20 World Cup 2026 Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium
Madras High Court Directs MS Dhoni To Pay ₹10 Lakh In Defamation Suit
Madras High Court Directs MS Dhoni To Pay ₹10 Lakh In Defamation Suit
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 From Feb 17; Check Major Changes, Marking Scheme, Passing Marks
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 From Feb 17; Check Major Changes, Marking Scheme, Passing Marks
Family Enjoying At Puri Beach Sees Man Drowning Due To Sudden High Tide.. Watch What Happens Next!
Family Enjoying At Puri Beach Sees Man Drowning Due To Sudden High Tide.. Watch What Happens Next!

Police said that Sagar took petrol from his motorcycle tank, filled it into a plastic bottle, and poured it on his father while Ravindra was sitting on the floor. He then allegedly set him on fire.

Hearing Ravindra’s screams, other family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and doused the flames with water, preventing further harm. Ravindra’s wife, Vidya Bhalerao, and daughter, Deepali Bhalerao, immediately rushed him to Sassoon General Hospital. Doctors confirmed that he had suffered around 45 per cent burn injuries. At that time, family members reportedly informed the police that they did not wish to lodge a complaint.

Read Also
Pune: DGCA Team Visits Baramati Crash Site, Reviews CCTV In Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy
article-image

However, while undergoing treatment, Ravindra Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries on February 11. Following his death, the Parvati Police registered a murder case against Sagar Bhalerao.

Rajendra Sahane, Senior Police Inspector of Parvati Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the father and son were working together. The incident occurred due to a dispute between them. At the time of the incident, the accused son was under the influence of alcohol. Accordingly, following the legal procedure, he has been taken into custody. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Shocker: Drunk Son Sets 61-Year-Old Father On Fire In Parvati
Pune Shocker: Drunk Son Sets 61-Year-Old Father On Fire In Parvati
‘Our Children Suffered’: Budhwar Peth Sex Workers Allege Harassment By Police During Midnight...
‘Our Children Suffered’: Budhwar Peth Sex Workers Allege Harassment By Police During Midnight...
Nashik: CREDAI Launches Phase Two Of Western Ghats Afforestation Drive
Nashik: CREDAI Launches Phase Two Of Western Ghats Afforestation Drive
Pune: Trucks Unload Rubble In Riverbed Between Bhide & Lakdi Bridges; Residents Question PMC
Pune: Trucks Unload Rubble In Riverbed Between Bhide & Lakdi Bridges; Residents Question PMC
Nashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months
Nashik: Central Railway Collects ₹203.76 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In 10 Months