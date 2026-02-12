Pune Shocker: Drunk Son Sets 61-Year-Old Father On Fire In Parvati | Representative Image

A shocking incident came to light from Pune's Parvati jurisdiction, where a 61-year-old father lost his life after his 27-year-old son allegedly set him on fire by pouring petrol on him under the influence of alcohol and in anger, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on February 7, around 5.30 pm, when the father and son arrived home after work. Regarding the matter, Parvati Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused son.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Uddhav Bhalerao (61), a resident of the Dandekar Bridge area on Sinhagad Road.

According to the police, the accused son, Sagar Bhalerao, was addicted to alcohol and frequently created disturbances at home after consuming alcohol. Sagar allegedly abused his father. When Ravindra tried to stop him, Sagar became aggressive and turned violent.

Police said that Sagar took petrol from his motorcycle tank, filled it into a plastic bottle, and poured it on his father while Ravindra was sitting on the floor. He then allegedly set him on fire.

Hearing Ravindra’s screams, other family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and doused the flames with water, preventing further harm. Ravindra’s wife, Vidya Bhalerao, and daughter, Deepali Bhalerao, immediately rushed him to Sassoon General Hospital. Doctors confirmed that he had suffered around 45 per cent burn injuries. At that time, family members reportedly informed the police that they did not wish to lodge a complaint.

However, while undergoing treatment, Ravindra Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries on February 11. Following his death, the Parvati Police registered a murder case against Sagar Bhalerao.

Rajendra Sahane, Senior Police Inspector of Parvati Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the father and son were working together. The incident occurred due to a dispute between them. At the time of the incident, the accused son was under the influence of alcohol. Accordingly, following the legal procedure, he has been taken into custody. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.