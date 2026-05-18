Pune Shocker! 30-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted In Moving Car After Dinner With Friends In Koregaon Park | FPJ Photo

A shocking case of alleged sexual assault in a moving car has come to light from Pune’s upscale Koregaon Park area, where a 30-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on Sunday night while travelling towards another restaurant. The incident took place on the Mundhwa–Koregaon Park Road.

According to the police, the woman had gone out for dinner with three friends at a restaurant. After dinner, her friends left, following which the two accused allegedly approached her and initiated a conversation. After gaining her trust, the accused allegedly persuaded her to accompany them to another restaurant and assured her they would safely drop her off at home as it was late.

Trusting them, the woman got into the car. However, while travelling on the Mundhwa-Koregaon Park Road, the accused allegedly called two more friends to join them.

Police said the accused allegedly took advantage of the isolated stretch and sexually assaulted the woman inside the moving car. Following the incident, the traumatised woman approached the Koregaon Park Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said police have registered a case against the accused under charges related to molestation and rape. So far, three accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to arrest the fourth. Further investigation is underway.