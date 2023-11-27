 Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them

Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them

The man faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them | Representative Image

In a distressing incident, Lonikand police have arrested 28-year-old Swapnil Dhamdhere for sexually assaulting minor siblings. The man faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Reportedly, the siblings were playing in their yard when Dhamdhere lured them to his home, taking advantage of their innocence. There, he exposed them to explicit photos and videos on his mobile phone. Subsequently, he sexually assaulted the five-year-old girl and engaged in indecent conduct with the boy.

Upon returning home, the children disclosed the ordeal to their parents, who promptly filed a complaint at the Lonikand police station against Dhamdhere.

Read Also
Exploring Pune's Gothic Heritage: A Journey Through Architectural Splendour
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Ethylene Oxide-Laden Gas Tanker Overturns On Pune-Ahmednagar Road Wadgaon Sheri

VIDEO: Ethylene Oxide-Laden Gas Tanker Overturns On Pune-Ahmednagar Road Wadgaon Sheri

Pune: Man Booked For Proposing Marriage And Forcibly Hugging 40-Year-Old Woman In Kondhwa

Pune: Man Booked For Proposing Marriage And Forcibly Hugging 40-Year-Old Woman In Kondhwa

PHOTOS: From Literature To Ghazals To Songs At Deccan Literature Festival

PHOTOS: From Literature To Ghazals To Songs At Deccan Literature Festival

Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them

Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them

Successful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail...

Successful Commissioning Of Automatic Signalling To Enhance Efficiency Across Pune-Lonavala Rail...