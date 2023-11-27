Pune Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Shows Explicit Videos To Minors, Sexually Assaults Them | Representative Image

In a distressing incident, Lonikand police have arrested 28-year-old Swapnil Dhamdhere for sexually assaulting minor siblings. The man faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Reportedly, the siblings were playing in their yard when Dhamdhere lured them to his home, taking advantage of their innocence. There, he exposed them to explicit photos and videos on his mobile phone. Subsequently, he sexually assaulted the five-year-old girl and engaged in indecent conduct with the boy.

Upon returning home, the children disclosed the ordeal to their parents, who promptly filed a complaint at the Lonikand police station against Dhamdhere.