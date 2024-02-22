Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Demands Police Crackdown On Nighttime Constructions | X/@SidShirole

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole met Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday, urging him to increase surveillance and take the strictest measures against construction companies violating regulations by continuing construction activities throughout the night in the city.

"It has become increasingly common across Pune to witness and hear of construction activities, including digging, loading, and unloading of goods from large vehicles, and operation of cement concrete mixers, persisting until late hours or even throughout the night. These activities, particularly when conducted during nighttime, not only result in noise and air pollution in residential areas but also cause extreme distress to both children and senior citizens," Shirole said.

Take Strict Action Against Night Construction Offenders across Pune



I have formally urged Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar ji to increase surveillance and take the strictest measures against construction companies violating regulations by continuing construction… pic.twitter.com/Pum0MnY4GT — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) February 21, 2024

"Regrettably, despite repeated notices and complaints from residents, no significant action is taken. Even if complaints are lodged with the police, only minor action is initiated, and within a few days, the companies resume flouting regulations," he added.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he has urged the commissioner to personally intervene and ensure stringent surveillance and robust action against all violators.

Besides this issue, Shirole also asked the commissioner to increase police personnel on University Road and all alternative routes created to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

Increase round-the-clock police personnel on #Pune University Road and surrounding areas



Today, I met Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar ji and formally requested him to increase police personnel on Pune University Road and all alternative routes created to alleviate… pic.twitter.com/1NS4eQZWld — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) February 21, 2024

"Due to ongoing construction of the multi-level flyover and metro line, alternative traffic flows have been facilitated to ensure minimal inconvenience for commuters and residents alike. Unfortunately, several citizens are flouting traffic rules and regulations, resorting to errant and wrong-side driving, driving on footpaths, and ignoring signals. This, in turn, is causing additional congestion and extreme inconvenience to law-abiding citizens during peak hours. It is imperative to increase stringent monitoring and policing. Hence, I have asked the commissioner to augment traffic and police personnel in the area and at crucial junctions," he said.