Pune: Shiv Jayanti Celebrations To Disrupt Hinjawadi Traffic On 19th February - Here Are All The Details | AI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Traffic patterns in Hinjawadi will be altered this Thursday (19th February) to accommodate celebrations for Shiv Jayanti. The changes will be in effect from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM, according to orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

A large procession is scheduled to travel from the Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Hinjawadi Gaothan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Police are expecting thousands of citizens to participate. The diversions have been implemented to prevent potential gridlock in the Hinjawadi IT hub, officials announced on Tuesday.

The stretch between Kasturi Chowk and Chhatrapati Shri Shivaji Maharaj Chowk will be completely closed to vehicular traffic during the event. Vehicles arriving from Marunji Y-Junction will be redirected via Kasturi Chowk, Vinode Vasti, and Indian Oil Chowk.

Similarly, traffic heading toward Hinjawadi Gaothan from Mezza 9 Chowk will be directed straight past Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to follow the Indian Oil Chowk and Vinode Vasti route.

Additional restrictions apply to commuters attempting to reach Hinjawadi Gaothan via Jambhulkar Gym Chowk from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. This traffic will now be diverted straight through Jambhulkar Gym Chowk toward Indian Oil Chowk and Kasturi Chowk.

Furthermore, of the two lanes leading from Mezza 9 Chowk toward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, the left lane will be closed, with all moving traffic restricted to the right-hand lane to ensure the safety of the procession.