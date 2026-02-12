 Pune Seminar Stresses Stronger Organ Transplant System, Awareness On Brain-Dead Donation
The programme was organised by the Deputy Director of Health Services, Pune Board, under the initiative of Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar

Indu Bhagat
Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Pune Seminar Stresses Stronger Organ Transplant System, Awareness On Brain-Dead Donation

Pune: A zonal-level symposium and discussion seminar on strengthening the human organ transplantation system and promoting brain-dead organ donation was held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Zilla Parishad, Pune. The programme was organised by the Deputy Director of Health Services, Pune Board, under the initiative of Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar.

Welcoming the participants, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, Deputy Director, Health Services, Pune Board, explained the objectives of the programme. He said hospitals must strictly follow their legal responsibilities, including mandatory registration, timely reporting of brain-death cases, proper consent procedures, ethical practices, and systematic record maintenance.

He also stressed the need for close coordination among NOTTO, SOTTO, ROTTO and ZTCC, and warned that strict action should be taken against any illegal organ trade. He highlighted the role of Authorisation Committees in verifying organ donations and urged hospitals to immediately inform the Appropriate Authority and transplant coordination bodies if any irregularities are found.

Dr Abhijit Phadnis, Assistant Director (M.A.P.), Commissionerate, Mumbai, guided participants on the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, and its 2011 amendment. He explained the procedures for hospital registration and re-registration, documentation, fees, penalties, and the responsibilities of NOTTO and ROTTO. He also outlined key legal provisions regarding organ removal, hospital regulation, offences, and punishments.

Dr Sachin Jadhav, Special Executive Officer to the Health Minister, spoke on the current status of organ transplantation in Maharashtra. He called for a positive public approach towards organ donation and urged both government and private hospitals to intensify awareness campaigns and motivate citizens to register as organ donors. He also appealed to private hospitals to complete their registration with the national transplant registry.

Dr Sheetal Mahajani highlighted the vital role of ZTCC Pune in coordinating organ transplants and shared details of initiatives taken to make the system more efficient.

Those present included Dr Abhay Huprikar (President, ZTCC Pune), Dr Ramchandra Hankare (District Health Officer, Pune), Dr Yallappa Jadhav (Medical Superintendent, Sassoon General Hospital and BJ Medical College), and Dr Nina Borade (Health Chief, Pune Municipal Corporation), along with transplant coordinators, ICU representatives, medical college officials, private hospital representatives and NGO members.

A question-and-answer session was held to clarify legal and procedural issues related to organ transplantation. Around 125 doctors, transplant coordinators, heads of departments, intensivists, RMOs and CMOs from registered hospitals attended the workshop.

The programme was moderated by Dr Abhiraj Suryavanshi, Medical Officer, Family Welfare Training Centre, Pune, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Supriya Deshmukh, Assistant Director (V), Pune.

