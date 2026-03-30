Pune: School Calendar Announced Across Maharashtra; Summer Vacation From 2nd May, Classes Resume 15th June | File Pic (Representative image)

Pune: The Directorate of Education in Maharashtra has announced the summer vacation schedule for 2026, introducing a significant change to the state's academic calendar.

The summer holidays for all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools affiliated with the State Board will commence on 2nd May. The new academic year will start on 15th June for all schools. This is the first time that schools across Maharashtra, including the Vidarbha region, will reopen on the same day.

The decision was communicated through an official circular issued by Sharad Gosavi and Dr Mahesh Palkar. The circular has been sent to divisional deputy directors, Zilla Parishad education officers, and school inspectors. Officials said the move aims to bring uniformity in school vacation schedules across the state.

Earlier, schools in Vidarbha used to reopen eight to ten days later than other regions due to extreme heat conditions. This year, the department has removed that gap. However, special arrangements have been made to ensure student safety in the region.

Schools in Vidarbha will run in the morning shift from 15th to 29th June. Timings will be from 7:00 AM to 11:45 AM to avoid peak heat hours. Regular school timings will resume from 30th June. Officials said this step has been taken to protect students from heat-related health risks.

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CBSE & ICSE Will Choose Their Own Schedule

The circular also clarified that schools affiliated with other boards, like CBSE and ICSE, can decide their vacation schedules. These schools may continue with their pre-planned academic calendars or ongoing activities.

Education officials believe that a uniform reopening date will help streamline academic planning. It will also reduce confusion among students, parents, and teachers across different regions of Maharashtra.

The administration has urged all schools to follow the guidelines strictly and make necessary arrangements in advance for a smooth start to the academic year.