Pune RTO To Introduce New MH61 K Vehicle Registration Series Ahead Of Diwali | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: With vehicle purchases expected to rise during the Diwali festive season, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) will introduce a new registration series, MH61 K, for two-wheelers, starting from MH61 K 0001. The RTO will accept advance applications from vehicle owners seeking fancy and preferred registration numbers from the new series by paying three times the prescribed fee.

For four-wheelers, applications will be accepted on Nov 4, 2026, between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. If multiple applicants apply for the same registration number, an auction will be conducted on Nov 5 at 4 pm.

Similarly, applications for preferred numbers for two-wheelers will be accepted on Nov 5 between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. The auction for these numbers will be held on Nov 6 at 4 pm at Sahakar Auditorium. The deadline for submitting demand drafts for both auctions is 3.15 pm on the respective days.

Applicants must submit proof of address, identity proof, an attested copy of their Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and a demand draft towards the prescribed fee along with the application. The demand draft must be drawn in favour of 'RTO, Pune' through a nationalised or scheduled bank in Pune.

The RTO has instructed applicants to provide accurate mobile numbers and ensure that their address proof falls within the Pune RTO's jurisdiction. Incomplete applications and those accompanied by demand drafts with incorrect amounts will be rejected.

Applicants who fail to secure their preferred registration numbers in the auction must collect their original demand drafts from the RTO office within five days.

The fancy registration numbers remaining available after the auction will be uploaded online on the government's portal, https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in. Applicants can book these numbers online without visiting the office.