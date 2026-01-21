 Pune RTO Suspends 105 Auto Rickshaw Licences, Fines 1,877 Drivers For Overcharging And Refusals
Autorickshaw drivers in Pune city have been charging passengers arbitrary fares instead of following meter rates, leading to widespread complaints. Taking serious note of repeated violations, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, has carried out a major action drive against autorickshaw drivers over the violation of rules.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune RTO Suspends 105 Auto Rickshaw Licences, Fines 1,877 Drivers For Overcharging And Refusals | Representational Image

According to the officials, Between April and December 2025, the RTO inspected a total of 4,896 autorickshaws across the city. Out of these, 1,877 were found guilty of various offences.

Taking serious action on such drivers,  RTO officials, suspended 105 driving licences and imposed fines amounting to Rs 8.67 lakh on the remaining offenders.

The violations included charging excess fares, refusing rides, carrying extra passengers, operating fast meters, and misbehaving with passengers. According to RTO data, among the guilty cases, 87 involved overcharging, 46 cases of fast meters, 29 cases of carrying extra passengers, 119 cases of refusal to ply, 86 cases of rude behaviour, and several other irregularities.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO Pune, speaking to Free Press Journal said, the action has been taken to curb the arbitrary practices of autorickshaw drivers and to protect passengers from financial loss and mental harassment. Many passengers are unaware of how and where to lodge complaints, which often results in continued exploitation. Passengers can register complaints by sending details on WhatsApp to 8275330101, mentioning,   Name of the complainant, Mobile number, Travel route, Vehicle number, Date and time of the incident and a brief description of the complaint

Action Taken (April–December 2025)

Total Autorickshaws Checked  -  4,896

Autorickshaws Found Guilty  - 1,877

Licences Suspended - 105

Total Fine Collected  - ₹8.67 lakh

Major Violations 

Overcharging fares – 87

 Meter fast – 46

Extra passengers – 29

Refusal to ply – 119

Rude behaviour – 86

Other violations – 1,510

