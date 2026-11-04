Pune RTO Organises Marathi Language Training For Non-Marathi Auto & Taxi Drivers | Representational Image (AI-generated)

Pune: Non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi permit holders and drivers in Maharashtra will have to undergo basic Marathi language training to obtain an official certificate, which the Transport Department has made mandatory.

As part of the second phase of the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Course Campaign, a Marathi language training workshop is being conducted at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) from Oct 2, 2026, to Jan 23, 2027.

The State Marathi Development Institute, Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and the Transport Department are jointly organising the initiative.

Under the programme, non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi permit holders will receive basic practical knowledge of Marathi through four training sessions. The sessions will be conducted daily from 3 pm to 4 pm at the Sahakar Auditorium on the first floor of the Pune RTO office near Sangam Bridge.

After completing the training, drivers will undergo an assessment of their basic conversational and practical Marathi language skills. Those who successfully complete the process will receive official certificates.

The Transport Department has made the certificate compulsory for non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi permit holders. It has authorised only the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh to issue valid certificates.

Drivers attending the training must carry their Aadhaar card, autorickshaw or taxi driving licence, vehicle permit and two passport-size photographs.

The Pune RTO has appealed to all non-Marathi autorickshaw and taxi permit holders to attend the workshop by Jan 23, 2027, and acquire basic practical knowledge of Marathi.