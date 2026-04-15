Pune Rivers Under Threat: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Demands Urgent Action On Hyacinth Spread | X | @SidShirole

Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concern over the rapid spread of water hyacinth in the Mula–Mutha rivers, calling it a serious public health and environmental issue.

Shirole conducted an on-ground inspection of the Mula Road and Holkar Bridge stretch, along with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Khadki Cantonment Board, to assess the situation.

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He said the unchecked growth of water hyacinth is causing foul smells, stagnant water, and increased mosquito breeding. This, he warned, could lead to a rise in diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Following the inspection, instructions were issued to begin immediate large-scale manual removal of the hyacinth as a priority. Officials have been asked to act quickly to control the situation.

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Shirole also stressed the need for a long-term solution. He said temporary measures will not solve the problem and called for a scientific and sustainable plan to permanently address the issue.

He added that the condition of the river is not just an environmental concern but a matter of public health. He said he will continue to monitor the situation and ensure action is taken until visible improvement is seen.

Several officials and local representatives were present during the inspection, including Disaster Management Officer Ganesh Sonune, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Madhusudan Yenkar, and other civic staff and corporators.