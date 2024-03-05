Pune: Retired Civilian Defense Employee Apprehended For Job Fraud

Representative photo

Pune: In a recent crime development, Vinayak Kadale, a retired civilian defense employee from Command Hospital in Pune, was apprehended for allegedly tricking at least 58 hopefuls with a promise of jobs in the Indian Army. The 53-year-old Kadale, who took voluntary retirement in 2021, was arrested in a joint operation between Military Intelligence and Pune City Police.

According to police information, Kadale, a resident of Kondhwa, Pune, targeted individuals from Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli by leveraging his purported connections within the armed forces. Using enticing offers of positions like stenographers, gardeners, and clerks, Kadale convinced his victims that he had the influence to secure them coveted jobs.

However, the truth behind Kadale's promises came to light as investigations revealed a pattern of deceit spanning from before his retirement until mid-2023. Giving various excuses to delay appointments, Kadale managed to extract money from unsuspecting aspirants, leaving them disillusioned and cheated. The victims were collectively swindled out of an estimated ₹45 lakh. They later reported the scam to the authorities, leading to Kadale's arrest and the filing of an FIR against him and his wife at Kondhwa police station.

During the operation, authorities seized three cell phones and a laptop.