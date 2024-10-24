Pune: Residents of NIBM's Elena Living Society Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Amid Safety Concerns |

While the residents of several areas of the city are complaining about the lack of civic facilities, the residents of Elena Living Society in the NIBM area are irked by the absence of street lights, footpaths, water, and proper roads. The residents claimed that the Elena Society road, stretching from Shoppers Stop to Anandvan 2, is a reflection of civic negligence.

Jaymala Dhankikar, a social activist, said, "The stretch doesn't have footpaths, streetlights, and CCTV surveillance, and it has now become a haven for drug abuse, criminal activities, and gang violence. Law and order has broken down, with dividers missing, potholed roads, and encroachment by hawkers. It seems impossible to convert this 1.5 km road into a 36-meter wide, well-lit, and surveilled stretch, ensuring citizen safety and security. This place needs immediate attention from the authorities."

Dhankikar added, "Three to four months ago, I complained to the Chief Minister's Office in Mumbai. After that, I spoke to the Municipal Electricity Department Junior Engineer Dhabewar two or three times, but he did not install the street lights. He told me that the street lights were not installed because one side of the road from Trebeca Mall to SM Ghule Chowk was under construction."

Residents speak up

Another resident took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his ordeal and requested the civic authority to take cognizance of the situation and provide solutions to the basic amenities.

"Poor road conditions, no footpath, no water, no road opposite Elina Living Society, NIBM Pune. We request the PMC to take action."

Krutika Sarkar, another resident of NIBM, said, "At night the street lights don't work, and a lot of antisocial activities take place there. It gets scary when one is riding a bike. The roads have no footpath, and the area lacks basic amenities. The authorities have turned a blind eye to our issues."

Bhupesh Sharma, a resident of Elina Society, said, "This area is completely neglected by PMC. We don't have proper roads, footpaths, or basic amenities like electricity and water supply. We are regularly following up with the authorities. Another problem that persists in this area is the antisocial activities taking place; people come in cars, park their vehicles on the roads, and drink."

Girish Dhabewar, a junior engineer at PMC, said, "The construction is ongoing in that area, and I'll send my team to check and rectify the street lights. Action will be taken. PMC has also generated a complaint, and a token is being generated; it will be solved at the earliest."

Citizens demand:

- Construct footpaths and cycle tracks

- Install streetlights and CCTV cameras

- Remove encroachments

- Repair potholes

- Implement traffic management