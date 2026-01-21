Pune: Registration And Stamp Duty Dept To Fill 965 Posts Including Sub-Registrars, Clerks |

Pune: After approval was granted to fill 965 posts in the Registration and Stamp Duty Department, the department has initiated the recruitment process. This process is likely to be completed by the end of this month.

The Registration and Stamp Duty Department is known as the department that generates the highest revenue. A ​​few days ago, the department was restructured, and new posts were created. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had approved the proposal in this regard.

As a result, the state's Registration and Stamp Duty Department will have an additional 965 posts. The total number of posts will now be 3,952. The additional posts include three Additional Deputy Inspectors General of Registration and 80 posts of Sub-Registrars. Additionally, more than six hundred senior and junior clerks will be recruited.

The three Additional Deputy Inspector General of Registration posts have been created separately for enforcement, policy, research, and inspection. Besides these, recruitment will be done for 47 different types of posts, including Stamp Superintendent, Joint District Registrar Class II, Sub-Registrar Class II, Deputy Director Town Planning, Deputy Superintendent, and Assistant Town Planner. Steps have been initiated to implement this recruitment process.

Officials from the Registration and Stamp Duty Department stated that appointments to these posts will be made based on the number of posts available according to seniority, the number of people eligible for promotion, and the number of posts that become available after promotions.

The department is considering giving opportunities to existing officers for the three Additional Deputy Inspector General of Registration posts, and promotions will be given based on seniority. For the Sub-Registrar posts, promotions will be given from among junior and senior clerks.

Only those who are eligible for the Sub-Registrar post, which carries significant responsibility, will be given the opportunity. An assessment is underway to determine if some of these posts can be filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).