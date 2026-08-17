Pune Reel Star Madhavi Kumbhar Among Seven Arrested Over Attack At Cafe Flying Gypsy | Sourced

Pune: Deccan police have arrested seven people, including Pune-based reel creator Madhavi Kumbhar, for allegedly attacking a 19-year-old man with sharp weapons, chairs and kicks at Cafe Flying Gypsy in the Deccan Gymkhana area in the early hours of Saturday. The injured man has been identified as Atharva Pramod Jagtap, 19, a resident of Ambegaon.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.15 am on August 15, when Jagtap was leaving the cafe on Shirole Road. A group allegedly confronted him and questioned him over remarks he had made to some women. The group allegedly abused and threatened Jagtap before asking him to accompany them. Fearing for his safety, he ran back into the cafe. The accused allegedly followed him inside and attacked him with sharp weapons and chairs. They also allegedly kicked and punched him.

Dispute Traced To Satara

Despite being injured, Jagtap went to the Deccan police station and lodged a complaint. Police then registered a case of attempted murder and began an investigation. During the investigation, police found that the alleged attack may have been linked to an older dispute in the Satara district.

Police said Jagtap and one of the accused women were acquainted with each other. The two groups had allegedly clashed months ago at the Kas Plateau in Satara after an argument over the manner in which a car was being driven. Police suspect the earlier dispute resurfaced in Pune and led to the alleged attack.

Among those arrested are Kumbhar, a resident of Kalepadal in Hadapsar, Snehal Sonke of Pimple Gurav and Shardul Oval of Hadapsar. Police have also booked seven to eight unidentified people who allegedly accompanied the accused. Their roles are being verified, while efforts are underway to identify and arrest the remaining suspects.

Police are also investigating whether the attack was pre-planned. The incident has raised concerns over repeated altercations and violence reported in and around the cafe.