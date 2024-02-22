Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Confident Of Victory In Lok Sabha Polls, Whether Against Devendra Fadnavis Or Any Senior BJP Leader | File Photo

Amid discussions about the potential candidacy of Devendra Fadnavis from Pune Loksabha seat, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar responded to inquiries about his candidacy, stating that regardless of whether he faces Devendra Fadnavis or other senior BJP leaders, he is ready to compete and emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, Dhangekar acknowledged the resurfacing of his name for consideration and expressed his willingness to contest if given the opportunity by the Congress party, radiating confidence in securing victory.

Dhangekar, who has dedicated three decades to political life, highlighted his service as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation from various wards in the Kasba Assembly Constituency.

Turning to the recent drug bust by Pune Police, Dhangekar criticised the government's intelligence failure, attributing the ongoing drug racket in Pune to a lapse in police and intelligence detection. He lamented the transformation of Pune, known for its cultural and educational prominence, into a hub for illicit substances.

Dhangekar questions MoHA

Highlighting the significant quantity of drugs, valued at Rs 4 thousand crore, discovered in Pune over the last three days, Dhangekar held the Ministry of Home Affairs and the security system responsible for this failure. He questioned how such a stockpile of narcotics was allowed to amass in Maharashtra, particularly in Pune, and called for accountability from the government and security agencies.

Dhangekar urged the government to address the issue comprehensively, particularly in Pune's rural areas where drug mafias operate under the guise of other industries. Expressing concern about the transportation of drugs from Pune to different parts of the state and even out of the state, he emphasised the need for a thorough investigation. Dhangekar called for the arrest of individuals like Lalit Patil, involved in running the drug racket, and reiterated his earlier warnings about multiple 'Lalit Patils' in Pune leading to youth addiction.

He revealed his continuous pursuit of the Lalit Patil drug case, acknowledging some progress in the investigation but raising concerns about potential political pressure. Dhangekar questioned the government's reluctance to grant permission for the arrest of key figures, suspecting governmental involvement in sustaining the illicit industry.