Pune: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Raises Alarm Over Rising Missing Women Cases In Maharashtra | X - @Medha_kulkarni

Pune: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni has raised serious concerns in Parliament over the rising number of missing women and minor girls in Maharashtra. She stated that the situation is alarming and requires urgent and concrete action from the government.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Kulkarni highlighted the growing threat of human trafficking. She said such incidents must not be treated as routine missing cases. She urged the government to take the matter seriously and introduce strong measures to protect women and children.

Kulkarni backed her statement with data from the state Home Department. According to the figures, 93,940 women and girls went missing in 2024 and 2025. This includes more than 23,000 minor girls. She said that, on average, around 132 women go missing every day, which shows the scale of the problem.

She pointed out that the number of such cases has increased in several parts of the state, including Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Highlighting recent cases, she said that in Pune alone, 20 minor girls aged between 13 and 17 have gone missing in the last 15 days. She said this trend raises strong suspicion of organised human trafficking networks operating in the region.

Kulkarni also questioned whether some of the missing women and girls may have been trafficked or even sent abroad. She asked the government to investigate these angles and ensure strict action against those involved.

She stressed that the safety of women and children must be a top priority and called for immediate steps to track missing persons and prevent such incidents in the future.