Pune Rains: Compound Wall Collapses In Bhukum After Heavy Rain, Incident Caught on CCTV | Video Screengrab

A compound wall of a residential society in Bhukum village of Mulshi taluka in Pune district collapsed following heavy rain on Sunday evening. The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, didn't result in any injuries.

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According to the CCTV footage, the wall collapsed around 8:34pm after the incessant rain weakened the structure. The footage shows the wall suddenly giving way and crashing onto the open area outside the society.

Fortunately, no one was passing by at the time of the incident. Parked vehicles also narrowly escaped damage as the wall collapsed on the opposite side of the society.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been lashing the Khadakwasla dam catchment area, which supplies water to Pune city, for the past four days, leading to an increase in water storage levels.

With the Khadakwasla dam reaching full capacity, water release operations have commenced as a precautionary measure. The discharge rate was progressively increased from 850 cusecs to 1,700, 3,500, 6,500, 14,500 and eventually to 27,203 cusecs.

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As a result, water released from the Khadakwasla dam entered several low-lying housing societies in areas such as Ekta Nagar, Vitthal Nagar and Bhim Nagar. Videos showing water entering the parking lots of the Dwarka and Jalpoojan buildings on Sinhagad Road have gone viral on social media. Water levels may rise further as dam discharge increases.