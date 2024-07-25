Pune Rain Havoc: Three Men Die of Electrocution in Bid to Shift Handcart Amid Heavy Rains | Representative pic

hree men died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Thursday while trying to move their handcart that got submerged due to heavy rains, police said.

The incident took place in the Deccan Gymkhana area, they said.

The three deceased, who sold egg dishes at their roadside handcart near the Baba Bhide bridge, a causeway. But after their cart went under water as a result of heavy rains, they visited the spot and tried to shift it to a safer place However, the trio got electrocuted in the process, an official of Deccan Gymkhana police station said.

Following the incident, the three men - Abhishek Ghanekar, Akash Mane and Shiva Parihar - were rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment, he said.

Pune has been receiving incessant rains since Wednesday night.