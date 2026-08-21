Pune: Rahul Gandhi’s Giant Cut-Out Takes Centre Stage On FC Road Ahead Of His Visit Tomorrow |

Pune: A giant cut-out of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has become a prominent sight on FC Road ahead of his visit to Pune on 22nd of August,Saturday. The large installation, along with several roadside hoardings featuring Gandhi and local Congress leaders, has added a strong political presence to one of the city’s busy stretches.

The oversized cut-out shows Gandhi standing in a white T-shirt and trousers and has been placed prominently along the roadside. Other promotional displays carrying his photographs and details of the upcoming programme have also appeared at different locations in the city.

The displays have gone up ahead of Gandhi’s scheduled Pune visit on August 22 for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme. The event is being organised as an interaction with young women and is expected to focus on issues including education, safety, equality and future opportunities.

The preparations have made Gandhi’s upcoming visit increasingly visible across Pune, with the large cut-out on FC Road drawing attention from pedestrians and motorists passing through the area.

The Congress has been using the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ initiative to connect with students and young people. The Pune programme is the latest edition of the outreach campaign and is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Police have already granted permission for the programme subject to several conditions, including restrictions on objectionable banners and images. Security arrangements have also been reviewed ahead of Gandhi’s arrival.

With the visit just a day away, the giant cut-out on FC Road and the growing number of hoardings have become some of the most visible signs of the preparations underway in Pune.