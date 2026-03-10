Pune: Proposal To Relocate 110 Houses Near Bhimashankar Temple Ahead of Kumbh Mela |

Pune: The district administration has proposed relocating houses situated near the temple at Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar to a new site near the village hall within a 150-metre radius. The proposal has been presented to the villagers, and a final decision will be taken after their response. The plan has been prepared in view of the Kumbh Mela scheduled to take place in the region in about two years. If implemented, around 110 houses will be shifted to a more organised and planned location. The proposal will be forwarded to the state government only after receiving the consent of the villagers.

The plan was discussed with local residents during a meeting held at the District Collector’s Office. Officials estimate that nearly one lakh devotees may visit the temple daily during the Kumbh Mela. Since the village is located very close to the temple premises, authorities fear that emergencies such as stampedes or fire incidents could occur due to congestion.

At present, the cluster of about 110 houses has narrowed the approach road to the temple, increasing safety concerns. The dense settlement also makes it difficult to create an emergency access route for fire brigade vehicles and ambulances. Officials noted that such conditions do not comply with the safety guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority, making the area unsafe for large gatherings of devotees.

Additionally, the Bhimashankar region is considered environmentally sensitive. Human habitation around the temple leads to untreated sewage discharge and solid waste generation, which in turn threatens the habitat of the Indian giant squirrel (Shekru). As a result, the ecological balance of the sanctuary is at risk.

Considering these factors, the district administration has suggested relocating the village settlement. Around 10.5 acres of private land in the same vicinity have been identified for shifting the 110 houses. Since the land is located within the same area, villagers will still remain close to their traditional land and surroundings. The district collector has urged residents to discuss the proposal among themselves and convey their views to the administration before any further steps are taken.