Pune: Proposal Submitted For Sun City–Karvenagar Link Road; PMC Plans Land Acquisition For Key Connectivity Project | File Photo

Pune: In a bid to ease growing traffic congestion in Vadgaon Budruk, Sun City and Karvenagar areas and to ensure effective utilisation of the new river bridge being constructed in the vicinity, a proposal for the development of key connecting roads has been submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The proposal has been forwarded for public feedback, said Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale.



According to the resolution submitted by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, the proposal seeks development of the road earmarked in the sanctioned Development Plan (DP), connecting Survey No. 31 (Indian Hume Pipe Company) in Vadgaon Budruk through Survey No. 11 (Sun City Road) to the bridge across the river at Karvenagar. The proposal notes that increasing traffic pressure in the area makes the development of this road essential.



The proposal also calls for the construction of a planned 30-metre-wide road between Survey No. 31 of the Indian Hume Pipe Company premises and Survey Nos. 23 and 24 (Prayeja City). Civic representatives have stressed that the link road should be developed as a priority, considering the rapid urban expansion in the area and the need to maximise the benefits of the new bridge connecting Sun City and Karvenagar.

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To facilitate the project, the proposal states that land affected by the road alignment will need to be acquired by the municipal corporation through the prescribed legal process. It suggests the use of Transferable Development Rights (TDR), Floor Space Index (FSI) incentives, or monetary compensation for affected property owners.

Officials believe that completion of the land acquisition process will enable the road project to be executed without delays and completed expeditiously. The proposal emphasises that the project is a significant public infrastructure initiative aimed at strengthening the area's transport network and meeting future traffic demands.



The proposal has been seconded by Corporator Jayashree Bhukar. Further action will be taken after feedback on the proposal is received, Bhimale said.