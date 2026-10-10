Pune Police Release 102 CJP Protesters After 3-Hour Detention; Demonstrators Stage 15-Minute Rasta Roko Outside Lashkar Police Station |

Pune Police released 102 people detained near Lal Mahal in connection with a gathering supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement on Saturday evening, after recording their names and details at Lashkar Police Station in Camp. The protesters were released at around 7.25 pm, following which some of them staged a 15-minute rasta roko outside the police station, briefly disrupting traffic in the area.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the process of verifying the detainees identities took around three to three-and-a-half hours as several protesters were initially reluctant to disclose their names and personal details.

The officer said, “At Lashkar Police Station, we had 102 protesters who were brought here after being detained. We recorded their names as per police protocol. Initially, they were scared and were not giving us their names or other details. However, without recording their identities, we could not release them. This is why the process took so long.”

The officer added that the detainees were provided drinking water and snacks, including vada pav, during their stay at the police station. While some accepted the refreshments, others reportedly declined them.

“Many of them are not from Pune. Students staying in paying guest accommodation and those who have migrated to the city for education formed a majority of the group. Some others were taken to police stations such as Hadapsar. All the detainees have now been released,” the officer said.

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The officer appealed to citizens to obtain the necessary police permissions before organising demonstrations, citing the tense situation in the city. “From here on if permission are not taken for any gathering or protest, legal action will be taken,” the officer said.

However, some of the detained protesters alleged that police personnel had used physical force during the detention.

Riya Patil, a protester who was detained, said, “They suddenly detained us and hit us with their hands and legs. Although the police offered us water and snacks, some of us did not accept them. We will continue our fight against injustice. We are the young generation, and we will not stop.”

Another detained demonstrator said the action would not deter them from raising their concerns, adding that they intended to continue their fight through peaceful means.