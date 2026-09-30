Pune Police Identify Constable Accused Of Assaulting 17-Year-Old Over Road Puddle

Lohagaon Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Lohagaon police have identified a police constable accused of allegedly chasing and assaulting a 17-year-old student after water from a pothole splashed onto him while the student was riding home on a two-wheeler.

The suspect has been identified as Vasant Jagtap, who is posted at Chandannagar Police Station. According to Lohagaon Senior Police Inspector Manisha Patil, a case was registered based on the student's complaint. Police have served Jagtap a notice, and a chargesheet is expected to be filed soon.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on July 26 at around 9 pm. The student, who lives in the Lohagaon area, was returning home on a moped after meeting friends in Mozenagar. While travelling along the D.Y. Patil Lohagaon Road, he encountered several large potholes filled with rainwater.

When the student passed a pothole near Puneri Biryani restaurant at D.Y. Patil Chowk, water allegedly splashed onto Jagtap, who was approaching from the opposite direction. The student reportedly apologised and attempted to continue on his way.

However, Jagtap allegedly became angry and followed the student. Near Rajratna Hotel, he allegedly stopped the student's vehicle, abused him and assaulted him before leaving the spot.

According to police, Jagtap resides in a housing society in the same area. Investigators found that after the assault, he left the spot and later returned home through the same route.

CCTV footage helps identify suspect

After reaching home, the student reportedly narrated the incident to his father. A complaint was subsequently lodged at Lohagaon Police Station late that night against an unidentified person.

The student had told investigators that the motorcycle used by the person who assaulted him had a police logo at the rear. Police then examined CCTV footage from several locations in the area.

After nearly a month of investigation and examination of multiple CCTV recordings, police were able to identify the suspect as Jagtap.