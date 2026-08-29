Pune Police Book Two Ganesh Mandals For Violating Eid-E-Milad Orders & Using Laser Beam Lights | Sourced

Pune: Kondhwa police have registered separate cases against office-bearers of two local Eid-e-Milad celebration mandals and their DJ operators for allegedly violating police orders on the use of sound systems and laser beam lights during celebrations on August 26.

The cases were registered on August 28 at around 8.14 pm and 8.20 pm under Sections 223 and 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 36 and 134 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

According to police, the first case was registered following a complaint by police constable Subhash Mahadev Jarande, attached to Kondhwa Police Station. The suspects have been identified as Umar Shabbir Sheikh, president of the HF Friend Circle Kamela Mandal, and DJ operator Ganpat Tukaram Kamthe, 60, a resident of Nandavan City, Nande.

The second case was registered on the complaint of police constable Rahul Bhimrao Thorat. The suspects are Rahil Sayyad Mujawar, president of the Zulfikar Boys, Ashrafnagar Kondhwa Mandal, and DJ operator Anwar Imtiyaz Sheikh, a resident of Shivram Nagar, Pimple Gurav.

Police said both mandals allegedly violated orders issued by Pune police authorities on August 24 in connection with Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

Alleged violation of police orders

One of the orders was issued by the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune City, while another order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, specifically dealt with restrictions on the use of laser beam lights.

According to the complaints, the two mandals knowingly violated the orders during celebrations at Kondhwa Kamela on August 26 between noon and around 1.30 pm.

Police have registered cases against the respective mandal presidents and DJ operators for allegedly disobeying the orders. Further investigation is underway.