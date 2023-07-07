Pune: PMRDA Signs MOU with Busan Metropolitan Corporation for Urban Development Cooperation | PMRDA

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Busan Metropolitan Corporation of South Korea. The MOU aims to facilitate and support cooperation in the field of urban development between Busan Metropolitan City and the Pune region. The signing of the MOU took place between Hoe Sook, Director of K-Art Institute, and Rahul Mahiwal, Metropolitan Commissioner of Pune.

The purpose of this memorandum is to promote the exchange of information on policies and projects related to urban development between Busan and PMRDA. Both parties will actively share insights and experiences to enhance urban development practices in their respective regions.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials from PMRDA, including Deepak Singla, Additional Commissioner; Sunil Pandhare, Joint Commissioner of Administration; Ramdas Jagtap, Deputy Collector & OSD to Commissioner; and Shilpa Karmarkar, Deputy CEO; Dr Rajendra Jagdale, CEO of the Science & Technology Park, also graced the occasion.