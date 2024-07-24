 Pune: PMRDA Appeals to Remove Unauthorised Billboards by July 31 or Face Action
To date, 857 proposals have been filed by holders of sky signs, boards, banners, and flexes within the PMRDA area.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMRDA Appeals to Remove Unauthorised Billboards by July 31 or Face Action | Representative Picture

PMRDA Joint Commissioner Anil Daunde has appealed to billboard owners, site owners, developers, and advertisers to remove all unauthorised and dangerous billboards, sky signs, boards, banners, and flexes in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area by July 31.

To date, 857 proposals have been filed by holders of sky signs, boards, banners, and flexes within the PMRDA area. Billboard holders who have not yet submitted proposals for permission are urged to do so.

