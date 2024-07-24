Pune: PMRDA Appeals to Remove Unauthorised Billboards by July 31 or Face Action | Representative Picture

PMRDA Joint Commissioner Anil Daunde has appealed to billboard owners, site owners, developers, and advertisers to remove all unauthorised and dangerous billboards, sky signs, boards, banners, and flexes in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area by July 31.

To date, 857 proposals have been filed by holders of sky signs, boards, banners, and flexes within the PMRDA area. Billboard holders who have not yet submitted proposals for permission are urged to do so.

Out of the proposals reviewed by the development permission department, 410 holders have been instructed to rectify errors within the specified timeframe; failure to comply will result in eviction by the authority.

Daunde has emphasised that unauthorised and dangerous billboards must be removed by July 31, or they will face removal by the authority.