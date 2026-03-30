Pune: PMPML Bus Conductor Booked For Molesting Minor After She Refused To Share Phone Number | File Photo

Pune: A bus conductor with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has been booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl after she refused to share her mobile number. The incident took place in Pune on the morning of March 28. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The accused has been identified as Arif Jalil Shaikh (35), a resident of Vishrantwadi and employed at the Wagholi depot. The case has been registered by Sahakar Nagar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

According to police reports, the incident occurred between 7:00 am and 7:30 am on a PMPML bus operating from Katraj Bus Depot to D-Mart along Satara Road. The minor girl was travelling alone at the time. During the journey, the conductor allegedly approached her and asked for her phone number.

When the girl refused to share her number, the accused allegedly touched her shoulders and back with ill intent. Police said the act amounted to outraging the modesty of the minor. The girl later informed her family about the incident.

Following this, her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the statement, the police registered a case against the accused under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Senior Police Inspector Vithhal Pawar said that the case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. He added that appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused based on the findings.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of passengers, especially minors, in public transport. Police have urged citizens to report such incidents immediately so that strict action can be taken.