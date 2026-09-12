Pune: PMC To Upgrade Nine Civic Hospitals With Modular OTs, ICUs & Advanced Neonatal Care

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to strengthen healthcare infrastructure at nine civic-run hospitals and maternity homes with modern facilities, including modular operation theatres (OTs), intensive care units (ICUs), upgraded labour rooms and advanced neonatal care equipment.

The initiative aims to improve the quality of healthcare available at civic hospitals and ensure that patients can access specialised treatment within the municipal healthcare network. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, PMC Health Officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav said, “The objective is to provide citizens with better and more advanced healthcare facilities within PMC hospitals itself. These upgrades are particularly important because patients should not have to depend on private or tertiary-care hospitals for facilities that can be made available within the municipal system. We are strengthening the infrastructure as well as specialised services so that patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections, can receive timely treatment closer to home.”

The nine selected facilities are Dr Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Bopodi; Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Yerawada; Dr Murlidhar Laygude Hospital, Dhayari; Dr Kashinath Anaji Dhankawde Prasutigruh, Balajinagar; Chandamama Sonawane Hospital, Bhavani Peth; Rajmata Jijau Prasutigruh, Mithramandal Chowk; Jayabai Nanasaheb Sutar Prasutigruh, Kothrud; Keshavrao [name to be verified] and Draupadabai Murlidhar Khedkar Prasutigruh, Bopodi.

The upgraded modular operation theatres will have anti-static flooring, advanced OT control panels, specialised ceiling filtration systems, LED double-dome OT lights, electronic operating tables and single-arm surgeon pendants. The facilities are expected to improve infection control and provide safer conditions for surgical procedures.

Modern HVAC systems, central medical gas pipelines, nurse-call systems, electric suction machines and digital fumigation systems will also be introduced.

The civic body is also upgrading modular labour rooms, with facilities including dedicated delivery beds, labour-room pendants, smart IEC displays, air showers and biomedical waste bins.

Jadhav said, “Maternity and neonatal care are areas where timely intervention is extremely important. Strengthening labour rooms and neonatal facilities will help us provide safer care to mothers and newborns and reduce the need for referrals wherever treatment can be provided at PMC hospitals.”

At Dr Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Bopodi, a separate modular ICU will have 10 motorised Fowler-function ICU beds, a patient-safety system, central monitoring station, advanced ECG machines, syringe infusion pumps, defibrillators and multiparamonitors.

Meanwhile, the NICU at Kamla Nehru Hospital is being strengthened with 10 advanced neonatal ventilators and 10 CPAP machines. These will provide respiratory support to premature and critically ill newborns suffering from respiratory distress and other serious conditions.

“Increasing NICU capacity is important because critically ill newborns often require immediate respiratory support. By strengthening these facilities, we can reduce referrals and ensure that life-saving treatment is available within the PMC system itself,” Jadhav said.

The PMC will also implement an Advanced Integrated Ward Management System to make administrative and medical operations more efficient and transparent.

In addition, services of 38 specialists across seven departments, including gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatology, physiotherapy, intensivists, ophthalmology and radiology, will be provided on a contractual basis.